Deadly motorcycle crash closes Wade Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died in a motorcycle crash on Wake Avenue in Raleigh Sunday night, police said.

The crash was reported just before 9:50 p.m. on Wade Avenue between Oberlin Road and Daniels Street, Raleigh police said.

The incident has closed Wade Avenue in the area and a detour has been set up by police.

Eastbound vehicles can take Oberlin Road to Craig Street to St. Mary’s Street back to Oberlin Road.

Westbound vehicles can take Daniels Street to St. Mary’s Street to Craig Street back to Oberlin Road or Daniels Street to Smallwood Drive to Oberlin Road.

No other information was released by police.