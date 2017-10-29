Man armed with knife robs Raleigh Dunkin’ Donuts

The scene of the armed robbery on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating the broad-daylight armed robbery of a combination ice cream/doughnut shop on Sunday afternoon.

The Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin’ Donuts store in south Raleigh was robbed around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the incident took place at 3209 South Wilmington Street, just north of Tryon Road.

The thief, who had a knife, entered the store, went behind the counter and grabbed some cash.

The man then fled on foot.

Police came to the scene and a K-9 was involved in a search for the man, however, rain made it difficult to track the suspect, police said.

No one was injured.

