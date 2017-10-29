Man shot and killed in Orange County home

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in an Orange County home Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 8 a.m. when a person contacted 911, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The 911 caller said that a man was shot inside a home at 3601 Brockwell Road, deputies said.

When emergency crews and deputies arrived, the man died at the home, which is west of Durham.

No other information was provided, but deputies said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident, not a random crime.”