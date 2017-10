SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) — Two condominiums caught fire and sustained major damage after a Sunday morning fire in Surf City.

According to Tommy Batson, fire marshal for Pender County, the fire started around 4 a.m. this morning at the Surf Condos.

No injuries were reported and Batson says the fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Tim Hobbs, fire marshal for Surf City, is expected to release more details Sunday.

