Pets and owners enjoy Halloween at Barktoberfest in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People aren’t the only ones dressing up to celebrate Halloween.

Sunday People brought their four-legged friends to the Durham Central Park for “Barktoberfest.”

CBS North Carolina’s Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein emceed the event, which was held by Durham Parks and Recreation and “Beyond Fences.”

There was a dog performance team and even a costume contest for dogs and their owners.

The money raised will go to help the local dogs in need.

Barktoberfest attendees could also learn about foster and adoption opportunities the event.