Pets and owners enjoy Halloween at Barktoberfest in Durham

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People aren’t the only ones dressing up to celebrate Halloween.

Sunday People brought their four-legged friends to the Durham Central Park for “Barktoberfest.”

CBS North Carolina’s Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein emceed the event, which was held by Durham Parks and Recreation and “Beyond Fences.”

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

There was a dog performance team and even a costume contest for dogs and their owners.

The money raised will go to help the local dogs in need.

Barktoberfest attendees could also learn about foster and adoption opportunities the event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s