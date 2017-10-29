Raleigh homeless seek shelter as colder weather moves in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many homeless people are looking for safe places to sleep in Raleigh as temperatures dip into the 30s for the first time this season.

When temperatures go below freezing, Raleigh shelters offer emergency care for those in need.

Places like the Raleigh Rescue Mission provide a place to stay, as well as shelter and food.

But they do this with help from the community.

For those interested in helping, shelters say they are in most need of the following items:

• Men’s, women’s and children’s coats (adult XL or larger coats are most needed)

• Toboggan-style knit hats

• Thermal gloves

• Scarves

• Thermal socks

• Hand warmers

• Full-sized blankets

• Sleeping bags

For more information about how to donate to the Raleigh Rescue Mission, visit their website.