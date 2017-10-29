Hospital shooting suspect steals ambulance, crashes during police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/WNCN) – An initial call about a possible active shooter at an Alabama hospital turned into a police chase involving an ambulance that later flipped on an interstate highway Sunday afternoon.

The incident began Sunday afternoon around 3:40 when Mobile Fire and Rescue was transporting a patient to Providence Hospital from the fair.

At the same time, the Mobile Police Department was responding to an active shooter call at Providence Hospital.

When rescuers arrived at Providence Hospital and took their patient inside, the active shooter suspect ran from hospital security, police said.

The man stole an ambulance from an area outside the hospital emergency room, police said.  A police chase began and ended with a crash at the Duval Street exit on Interstate 10 eastbound.

Police later said the man in the stolen ambulance crashed when he “made an evasive maneuver to avoid a marked patrol car.”

According to Steve Huffman with Mobile police, no shots were fired at the hospital and no injuries have been reported.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, is currently in police custody.

