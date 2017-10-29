Showers today, then brisk and chillier

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —A cold front will move through central North Carolina midday and showers will be likely. There could be a rumble of thunder, but no severe weather is expected. What is expected? Falling temperatures and gusty winds will be around during the afternoon.

Skies will be clearing Sunday night, although a lingering shower in the early evening will be possible, mainly north and northeast of the Triangle. By Monday morning temperatures will drop into the middle 30s in many areas. There could be some frost in sheltered areas.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week, but it will be sunny with a brisk breeze.

By Tuesday on Halloween, some milder air will move back in during the afternoon, it will be pleasant with sunny skies and highs rebounding to the middle to upper 60s. For trick-or-treaters on Tuesday evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s with mostly clear skies.

For the rest of the week, warmer air will move in. Highs will range from about 70 on Wednesday to 77 by Friday. T here will be just a slight risk of a shower on Thursday and Saturday. A better chance of showers will be possible next Sunday as another cold front approaches.

In the tropics; poorly organized tropical storm Philippe is moving northeastward away from Florida and will stay out to sea in the Atlantic on Sunday. By Sunday night, Philippe will lose its tropical characteristics as it merges with a cold front.

Today will have fog early and be mainly cloudy with showers becoming likely. The high will be 66, with temperatures falling into the 50s during the afternoon. Winds will become west 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Tonight will be clearing and colder. The overnight low will be 37. Winds will be west 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be sunny and brisk. The high will be 62. Winds will be west 8 to 15 mph.

Monday Night will be clear and chilly. The overnight low will be 41. Winds will be southwest 3 to 5 mph.

Halloween Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a milder afternoon. The high will be 67, winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be near 70; after a morning low of 43.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 20 percent

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and warmer. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 52.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 72; after a morning low of 54. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

