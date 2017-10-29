Tips for staying safe during Halloween trick or treating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Everyone loves loading up on free candy, but before heading out the door to trick or treat, make sure you have what you need to stay safe on the streets.

“We always bring flashlights,” said Knightdale mom Melissa Bailey. “Each kid has a glow stick in their truck or treat bag, so, it helps to be able to see what’s being put in there too.”

On Halloween, children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car while walking than any other time of the year, according to the organization Safe Kids USA.

Some parents have found ways to eliminate that risk.

“We actually go to an area in Planters Walk nearby where kind of like a neighborhood watch group has shut down a section of three streets and puts up cones, so you don’t have to worry about cars,” said Bailey.

Law enforcement recommends parents take their kids trick or treating in neighborhoods they’re familiar with and also encourages parents to check the sex offender registry.

“Check the sex offender registry for sure,” said Knightdale mom Kelly Audibert. “I know that the subdivision around the corner from us has multiple sex offenders in it, so we end up not going there.”

One thing that parents all say is on their list is making sure to go through and check their kid’s candy before they eat it. If there is any candy that is unwrapped or that looks strange it should be tossed in the trash.

“We separate it and make sure if there’s anything not wrapped or anything the kids might have allergies to, like peanuts, or anything like that,” Audibert said.

Law enforcement also recommends kids only trick or treat at homes that have their porch light on and always accept treats at the front door and never go inside.