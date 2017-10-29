Woman who was shot arrives at Fayetteville hospital following club fight

By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) –  Police are investigating after a woman arrived at Cape Fear Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg early Sunday morning.

Authorities say officers were initially investigating a report of drug activity around 3:30 a.m. when a fight broke out in the parking lot of Pool Palace on Bragg Boulevard.

Multiple gunshots were fired as the crowd began to disperse and vehicles were leaving the area, police say.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Soon afterward, a woman arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her lower leg.

Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s