Woman who was shot arrives at Fayetteville hospital following club fight

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a woman arrived at Cape Fear Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg early Sunday morning.

Authorities say officers were initially investigating a report of drug activity around 3:30 a.m. when a fight broke out in the parking lot of Pool Palace on Bragg Boulevard.

Multiple gunshots were fired as the crowd began to disperse and vehicles were leaving the area, police say.

Soon afterward, a woman arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her lower leg.

Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.