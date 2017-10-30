$12.5M renovation project to start soon at Raleigh’s Moore Square

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the oldest public parks in Raleigh is about to get a new look. Construction at Moore Square is set to begin next month.

Even though the park will be impacted by construction for more than a year, nearby restaurant owner Big Ed thinks in the end they’ll be serving more pancakes.

Big Ed’s has been filling seats every day at the City Market location for decades.

“I have been in the restaurant business 50 years in Raleigh,” he said.

Big Ed, or Ed Watkins, said he’s not worried about the renovations to Moore Square impacting the restaurant. He told CBS North Carolina, “If you serve a man good, at a decent price, he’ll walk through a mud hole for you.”

Construction to Moore Square is set to begin in mid-November.

“It’s exciting for the downtown,” said Stephen Bentley, the assistant director of parks in Raleigh.

Bentley added that the goal is to attract more people to the park.

“We will focus on different events from arts and culture, music and movies,” he said.

But before that can happen, the $12.5 million project will close the area down for more than a year.

“When the sidewalks are being replaced, certain sections will have signs and pedestrian signs, parking will still exist in the street,” Bentley said.

The park will eventually have a small cafe and restroom.

“(It) will be a place for a gathering, a place to eat at City Market — you can get it to go and sit in the park,” Bentley said.

Big Ed said that’s a plus for downtown and his restaurant.

“That will bring even more people down here,” Big Ed said.

Groundbreaking is set for Nov. 9, and the park will close the following Tuesday.

It is expected to reopen in early 2019.