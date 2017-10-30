29-year-old man shot to death during domestic dispute in Orange County home, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in his home Sunday morning during a domestic dispute, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 8 a.m., a 25-year-old woman called 911 to report a shooting inside a home in the 3600 block of Brockwell Road in Durham.

Brandon Lee was shot during the dispute and died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

“This loss of life is unfortunate, and reminds us that our community is not immune to domestic violence. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and I encourage Orange County residents to educate themselves about this serious public health issue,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If you or a loved one is dealing with issues of domestic violence, the Sheriff’s Office encourages you to contact the Compass Center for Women and Families at 919.929.7122. The Sheriff’s Office Crisis Unit is also available to assist victims of domestic violence and can be reached at 919.245.2900.

