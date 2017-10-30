3rd employee dies following Pasquotank prison attack

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – A third prison employee has died following the Oct. 12 attempted escape at Pasquotank Correction Insititution, officials confirmed.

Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon, 49, died Monday evening at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital from injuries suffered during the incident.

“Our hearts are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “Our deepest condolences go out to the Shannon family during this difficult time.”

Shannon, 49, started as a corrections officer at Pasquotank in October 2013, the Department of Public Safety said.

Shannon is the third prison employee to die following the attack.

Justin Smith, a 35-year-old correctional officer and Veronica Darden, a 50-year-old correction enterprises manager, died and several others were injured when inmates started a fire at the prison’s sewing plant. Several inmates attempted to escape following the fire, but officials said no inmates left the prison yard.

Officials charged Wisezah Buckman, Seth J. Frasier, Mikel Brady and Jonathan M. Monk each with two counts of first-degree murder. The four inmates have all been transferred to other prisons.

The prison continues to be on lockdown.