911 caller reports ‘lots of blood’ following Johnston County bus crash

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 call made moments after a Mustang plowed into a school bus Friday in Benson reveals a passenger in the Mustang suffered facial lacerations and a broken ankle.

The wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 96 and Godwin Lake Road.

The bus was coming from the Meadow School with 37 students were onboard when a Mustang driven by a 17-year-old slammed into the bus, officials said.

“There is a boy in the car and he is bleeding very badly. They’re pulling him out,” a caller told the 911 dispatcher.

A dozen students on the bus were injured but the 13-year-old passenger in the Mustang is believed to have suffered the worst injuries.

“The kids are all screaming on the bus,” the caller said.

When the 911 dispatcher asked if there were obvious injuries, the caller said there was “lots of blood.” It isn’t clear if she is referencing the students on the bus or the passenger in the Mustang.

The caller later said the Mustang started to smoke and then catch fire.

“They need to get the kid out there. We need to get him out. There’s three men right here,” the caller said.

Bystanders hesitate to pull the boy from the Mustang because the caller said he has suffered a broken ankle.

“His ankle is broke. The bone is sticking out. He’s got lacerations on his face and he’s bleeding badly,” the caller said.

Seven students from the bus were transported to the hospital.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old female behind the wheel of the Ford Mustang ran a stop sign, striking the bus.

This is the second accident at this intersection involving a school bus in less than two months.

