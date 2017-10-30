After 10-year-old is hit outside Wake County elementary school, parents demand crosswalk



APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Wake County parents are calling for change, after a car struck a 10-year-old girl on her way home from Laurel Park Elementary on Friday.

“I’ve almost been hit myself more than once sadly by cars and also by Wake County public school buses,” said parent, Barbara Conroy.

Many parents with students at Laurel Park Elementary live in Ellington Place, and they say crossing with their kids at Laura Duncan to walk to school is scary. There is no crosswalk on Laura Duncan Road, and they say that needs to change.

EARLIER: 10-year-old girl hit crossing street outside Wake County elementary school

“It’s a battle every day we walk our kids to school, determining which part of the road to cross,” said parent Mike Olender. “The area that you would think would be the safest would be down by the railroad tracks. There’s two traffic lights down there. Sometimes one is red when the other is green. It’s very confusing and it’s really a roll of the dice every day.”

The school is technically in Cary, but Laura Duncan Road is in the town limits of both Cary and Apex. Apex officials told us their staff is reviewing the location and each of the school zones within their jurisdiction. They’re working with the town of Cary, the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the school system to come up with a solution. Parents plan to start up a petition to put pressure on the municipalities.

“It’s just slow moving and no one is committed to making any change,” said Conroy.

“I’d say it’s much easier to take responsibility for putting in a crosswalk then to take responsibility for the death of a child,” Olender said.