Amid Kevin Spacey allegations, Netflix cancels ‘House of Cards’

Kevin Spacey
FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Spacey says he is “beyond horrified” by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986. Spacey posted on Twitter that he does not remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix and the producer of “House of Cards” say they are “deeply troubled” by an allegation of sexual abuse leveled against series star Kevin Spacey.

In a joint statement, the streaming service and series’ producer Media Rights Capital say executives from the companies met with the show’s cast and crew on Monday to discuss the situation.

Spacey was not at work on the set as previously scheduled, according to the statement. The Oscar-winning Spacey was accused by a former child star of sexual assault in 1986.

Production is underway in Baltimore, Maryland, for the show’s sixth season, which Netflix said Monday will be its last.

In the joint statement, the executives say they traveled to the set to ensure that the cast and crew feel “safe and supported.”

Actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey tried to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was a young teenager. In a statement, Spacey apologized for any “drunken” misbehavior and also came out as gay.

The Emmy winning-drama starring Spacey and Robin Wright as an Oval Office power couple kick-started Netflix’s success in producing original shows.

