Apex man charged with ramming couple’s vehicle after they wouldn’t pay for his gas

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man is facing multiple charges after officials say he followed a couple out of a Sheetz parking lot and rammed their vehicle, causing them to spin out on the road.

According to Susan Weis, public information officer with Fuquay-Varina, Justin Sinclair Washington, 31, aggresively asked the couple for money to pay for his gas at a Sheetz on U.S. Route 401 before the incident occurred just before midnight on Oct. 27.

The victims, a 51-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, told Fuquay-Varina police that they were approached by Washington in the parking lot and that he asked for money to pay for his gas. The victims tried leaving the parking lot in their vehicle, but Washington followed them out onto the road in his vehicle.

The victims were heading south on U.S. 401 when Washington rammed their vehicle, causing the couple to spin out at U.S. 401 and Lakestone Commons Avenue. The suspect fled on food and was captured by officers near the scene.

Washington admitted to the officer investigating the crash that he rammed the couple’s vehicle with the intent of causing physical harm to them.

The couple were treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries.

Washington has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, careless and reckless driving, failure to yield, hit and run, and unsafe movement.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $60,000 bond and is scheduled to make his first appearance today.