Boy jumps from Virginia overpass onto car, kills driver, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP/CBS) – Police say a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia and fell onto a car, killing the driver.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon in Fairfax County. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement Sunday afternoon that the boy landed on a Ford Escape and the impact incapacitated the vehicle’s driver. Virginia State Police are investigating the incident as a suicide attempt, CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reports.

Geller says the driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Marisa W. Harris of Olney, Maryland, died at the scene. The front-seat passenger wasn’t hurt.

Harris’ family said her boyfriend, who was in the passenger’s seat, took control of the car and steered it off of the interstate, WUSA-TV reports.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

WUSA-TV reports that Harris was studying mental health counseling in a graduate program at Marymount University. Harris’ mother called the tragedy “ironic,” saying the 12-year-old boy who killed her is someone her daughter would have helped.

