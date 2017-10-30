Brisk today, milder for Halloween

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a cold front swept through the state on Sunday, temperatures behind the front have dropped into the 30s to start Monday.

Monday will be the coldest day of the week with highs near 60 in most places across central North Carolina. High pressure to our southwest will keep skies sunny, but there will be a chilly breeze.

Monday night will be clear and not as cold as Sunday night. Lows on Tuesday morning will be around 40. Bright sunshine will be the rule on Halloween and some milder air will move back in during the afternoon. It will be pleasant with sunny skies and highs rebounding to the middle to upper 60s. For trick-or-treaters on Tuesday evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s with mostly clear skies.

For the rest of the week, warmer air will move in. Highs will range from near 70 on Wednesday to 77 by Friday. There will be just a slight risk of a shower on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday as no major storm systems are forecast for the next seven days in central North Carolina.

Today will be sunny. The high will be near 60. Winds will be west 8 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be clear. The overnight low will be around 40. Winds will be southwest 3 to 5 mph.

Halloween Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a milder afternoon. The high will be 67. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday Night will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 43. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Wednesday will be partly sunny. The high will be near 70, winds will be east around 5 mph.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 20 percent

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 52.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 72; after a morning low of 54. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will also be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 71; after a morning low of 53. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

