Chapel Hill invests $1.3M over last decade to keep Franklin Street safe on Halloween

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been ten years since the Town of Chapel Hill has implemented its “Homegrown Halloween” and town officials and residents say the changes have made the holiday much safer.

In 2007, about 80,000 people flocked to Franklin Street in Chapel Hill for Halloween.

Town officials say the celebration had grown so large, charter buses from outside the state would arrive in town for the party.

“It was grotesque,“ said Dan Breen.

Dan Breen has lived in Chapel Hill for 40 years. He said it’s a recipe for disaster to have 80,000 people in such tight quarters.

And many agreed.

In 2008, Chapel Hill officials implemented changes to keep the number of people flocking to Franklin Street down.

“It was entirely the correct thing to do,” said Breen.

Chapel Hill spokesman Ran Northam said before the changes, thousands stood shoulder to shoulder in the streets unable to move.

“That’s the stampede. That is the really safety concern,” said Northam.

In comparison, Northam said celebrations during 2017 NCAA Championship win for UNC only reached half of what used to be on Franklin Street for Halloween.

Now, every Halloween the town celebrates “Homegrown Halloween.”

With the celebration, comes restriction – the goal to keep the numbers down on Franklin Street and keep the community safe, Northam says.

Now during Halloween in Chapel Hill, streets are blocked from traffic, cars cannot park along Franklin Street, certain items are prohibited, and law enforcement is increased.

“We have more than 200 police officer who will be here tomorrow night,” said Northam

That’s double the entire Chapel Hill police force, and at least a $25,000 cost to the town.

In total, the event has cost more than $1.3 million but town officials and community members say it’s worth it.

