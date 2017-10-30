Democratic congressman calls Russia probe indictments ‘significant’



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) – A key player in the investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election stopped by the Triangle Monday and the indictments in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation certainly were a hot topic.

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates were indicted on federal charges of conspiracy against the U.S.

Read more on the indictments

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, from California, told CBS North Carolina the indictments are “significant.”

Schiff was in the Triangle at a technology roundtable discussion in RTP and speaking at Duke Monday night.

Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty in federal court.

“Manafort was not some sideshow,” said Schiff. “He was not some minor player. He had a pivotal responsibility for turning around the campaign, for running the campaign.”

Schiff is a significant player in the investigation.

He is the ranking Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, conducting its own investigation into Russia.

“We had hoped to secure the cooperation of Manafort and Gates,” he said. “I have to suspect if we likely brought them before the committee now that they would likely plead the fifth.”

CBS North Carolina talked with Schiff and Democratic Congressman David Price, who was also at the roundtable discussion.

Both talked about the importance of getting to the bottom of what happened.

When asked how Americans will view this decades from now, Price said, “I think it’s going to be seen as a pivotal moment for our country’s democracy and for the integrity of our elections systems.”

CBS North Carolina also reached out to North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. His office sent a statement, saying, “It doesn’t change anything with our investigation. We received documents from and had interest in two of the individuals named, but clearly the criminal charges put them in the Special Counsel’s purview.”

Schiff said if Manafort and Gates end up doing plea agreements, they could then provide valuable insight to the House Intelligence Committee as it continues its investigation.

He is discussing national security challenges at Duke.