Florida dad charged with DUI was going 105 mph with kids in car, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a drunk driver was traveling faster than 100 mph when he was stopped for speeding in Clearwater over the weekend. What’s even more frightening is there were three children in the car.

Pablo Nandho Pedraza, 37, was stopped after police clocked him driving on U.S. 19 at 105 mph in a 55 mph zone around 10 p.m. Friday night.

According to an arrest affidavit, Pedraza was driving without a valid license and his three children were inside the car. The children’s ages were not disclosed.

Police said Nandho Pedraza’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. They detected alcohol on his breath and conducted a field sobriety test, which he failed. He blew a .179 on a breathalyzer test and had a blood alcohol content of .167, more than double the legal limit.

Nandho Pedraza was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and child neglect.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $10,500 bond, according to the affidavit.