SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a diesel fuel tanker and an SUV just north of Selma on Monday led to non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The truck was T-boned by the SUV at the intersection of Highway 96 and Old Beulah Road, which is closed.

The truck’s trailer survived the impact intact, but the cab’s saddle tanks started to leak, prompting first responders to put foam down on the road.

More information will be added as it becomes available.