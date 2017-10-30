Judge rules Trump’s comments won’t prevent fair sentencing for Bergdahl

By Published: Updated:
Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl returns to the Fort Bragg courthouse after a lunch break on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, on Fort Bragg, N.C. Bergdahl, who walked off his base in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held by the Taliban for five years, is charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A military judge has rejected arguments by attorneys for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl that criticism by President Donald Trump is preventing him from having a fair sentencing hearing.

The judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, said Monday the court has not been directly affected by Trump’s criticism of Bergdahl. He also ruled that a reasonable member of the public would not have doubts about the fairness of military justice because of Trump’s comments. He rejected a defense request to rule that it would be unfair to give Bergdahl any prison time.

The judge did say, however, that he would consider Trump’s comments as a mitigating factor in the sentencing. Other mitigating and aggravating factors that he could consider include Bergdahl’s mental health and serious wounds to service members who searched for him.

Bergdahl faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s