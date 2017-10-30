Man accused of peeping into NC State student’s bedroom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested a man Sunday night they said was peeping into a window of an N.C. State student’s bedroom.

Police say the incident happened on the 500 block of Grove Avenue near the intersection with Western Boulevard.

“Someone had walked outside and on our front porch to the left saw someone looking, peering through a window, my window,” the woman told a 911 dispatcher.

Police found Mark Graham, 47, and arrested him a short time later, charging him with misdemeanor secret peeping. Arrest records show Graham lives about half a mile away from where the incident occurred.

“It’s very concerning,” said Christa Phillips, a neighbor. “You never know. What if you leave (the kids) in the house for a second to run down the street to the store, which is two minutes away, and somebody’s in the house?”

Records show Graham faced peeping charges connected to incidents in 2000 and 2001.

In 2008, he was labeled a habitual felon charge when he also faced charges of: breaking and entering, larceny and burglary.

A judge sentenced him to a minimum of eight years in prison to a maximum of 10 years and five months.

He was released in June 2015, and his parole ended in March 2016.

Graham made his first appearance in court Monday on the peeping charge. A judge set his bond at $5,000.