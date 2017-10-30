Married couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in fiery car crash

By Published:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival Oct. 1 died several weeks later in a fiery car crash.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community in Riverside County, California, and burst into flames on Oct. 16.

At the music festival, Dennis Carver jumped on top of his wife to shield her from bullets. They managed to run from the shooting and were not injured.

Brooke Carver, the couple’s 20-year-old daughter, says her parents had grown deeper in love in the weeks after the shooting.

The Carvers had been together for 22 years.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s