Masked NC robber tells clerk he’s sorry, then threatens to kill her, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) — A man is wanted in connection with robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Catawba County on Sunday night.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the robbery happened at Jack B. Quick in the 1100 block of Lenoir Road NW in Hickory around 8 p.m. The clerk told police that the robber showed a gun and demanded money. The robber then took the money and fled from the scene, officers said.

The clerk said the man reportedly told her he was “sorry” that he had to rob the store but then said “he would kill her if he had to.”

Police describe the robber as a light-skinned black man, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short curly hair. Officers say the man is between 17 and 24 years old.

He was last seen wearing a black flat-brim hat, black zip up jacket, black shoes and black pants. Police say the robber was wearing a red bandanna across his face during the robbery.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.