Raeford pastor forged check to clear tax debt, police say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford pastor is facing felony charges after police say he used a worthless check to clear up back taxes on the property where he had started his church.

Lent Christopher Carr, 43, is charged with felony worthless check and uttering a forged instrument with false endorsements, according to the Raeford Police Department. He was arrested Friday.

Carr “took over” a property at 3300 Laurinburg Road and established Emmaus Cathedral there, police said, only to learn that a large sum of back taxes was owed on the parcel. He started making payments in May, authorities said.

On Oct. 13, he gave the Hoke County Tax Office a check for $9,050, police said. It was made out and signed in the name of the previous owner of the Laurinburg Road property.

“The check belonged to the previous owner and was found in the residence,” police wrote.

His bond was set at $10,000 secured.

