Teenage girl discovers hidden camera before shower, man arrested

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after officials said he attempted to film a teenage girl while she was in the shower.

It began when Franklin police officers were dispatched to a residence on an invasion of privacy call in the 1100 block of Hospital Road Lot 279.

Upon arrival, a 13-year-old girl told officers that before she stepped into the shower that night she noticed a light flashing inside a shoebox in the bathroom’s closet area. The girl opened the shoebox and discovered that a video camera was inside.

Following an investigation, officials were led to 46-year-old Charles Walker, the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Walker faces preliminary felony charges of child pornography and voyeurism.