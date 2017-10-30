This is where Raleigh has traffic cameras

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh has traffic cameras at these locations:
- Peace Street at West Street – eastbound
- New Hope Church Road at Brentwood Road – eastbound
- Dawson Street at Morgan Street – southbound
- Dawson Street at South Street – southbound
- New Bern Avenue at Tarboro Street – eastbound
- Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Blount Street – westbound
- Six Forks Road at Rowan Street – southbound
- Capital Boulevard at Highwoods Boulevard – northbound
- Wilmington Street at Chapanoke Road – southbound
- McDowell Street at Morgan Street – northbound
- New Bern Avenue at Interstate 440 (inner) – eastbound
- New Bern at Interstate 440 (outer) – westbound
- Capital Boulevard at New Hope Church Road – northbound
- Six Forks Road at Dartmouth Road – northbound