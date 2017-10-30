Topsail Beach police investigating apparent drowning

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — A Cornelius man apparently drowned in Topsail Beach last week.

According to Topsail Beach Police Chief Samuel Gervase, the body of Matthew William Giaccone, 29, washed ashore near the Godwin Avenue sound access shortly after noon Thursday, Oct. 26,

Gervase said Giaccone died in an apparent drowning, but that drugs were involved in the case. He said no foul play was involved.

Giaccone was employed by a furniture moving company and was in the area for work, according to police.

Gervase said that TBPD hasn’t been able to determine at this point if Giaccone was with anyone or where he entered the water. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 910-328-4851.