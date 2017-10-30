Wilmington man charged in deadly Greensboro mall shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man was arrested in Pennsylvania on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Greensboro mall earlier this year.

Click here for mugshot gallery

According to officials with the Greensboro Police Department, Tedrick Lithonia McClary, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Sherrod Maurice Crum outside of Four Seasons Town Centre on May 4.

Authorities said they tracked McClary through seven jurisdictions that spanned North Carolina, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. He was arrested by US Marshals in Pennsylvania on Aug. 11 and was extradited to New Hanover County on Oct. 28.

McClary was also served outstanding warrants out of New Hanover County for federal drug and firearm offenses. He will be transferred to Greensboro after he faces the New Hanover County charges.

McClary has been previously charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Wilmington in 2013 and a drug bust in 2014 that netted police more than 4,000 bags of heroin.