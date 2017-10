ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Zebulon duplex was damaged in a fire Monday that officials believe could have been sparked by a space heater.

The duplex, located in the 800 block of Shepard School Road, had visible damage when the CBS North Carolina crew arrived around 10:45 p.m.

Two family were displaced by the fire, according to Zebulon fire officials.

Two people were treated with oxygen at the scene but no one was transported to the hospital.