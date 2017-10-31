1 dead after mail truck and car collide in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN0 — One person died in a crash involving a mail truck and car in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 12:25 p.m. along Morganton Road near St. Mary’s Parkway, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

One driver died in the wreck, and the other driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in fair condition, police said. Police did not say whether it was the driver of the mail truck or the driver of the car who died.

Morganton Road is closed between McPherson Church Road and Cliffdale Road. Motorists are encouraged to use McPherson Church Road and Cliffdale Road instead.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).