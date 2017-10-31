1 hurt, 7 vehicles damaged after items thrown along Wayne County road

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials are warning drivers after several vehicles were attacked recently while driving along Highway 111 south of Goldsboro.

The incidents began last week and so far have involved at least seven vehicles, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The attacks are happening on Highway 111 from Dollard Town Road to Indian Springs Road.

Here is a rundown from deputies on the attacks so far:

Oct. 25 between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Three vehicles were hit with thrown objects. One victim, whose car was hit twice, said she saw a white car and a pickup truck involved.

Oct. 26 between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. – Three more vehicles were hit. One victim said she saw a red car during the incident. Two other victims said they saw a white pickup truck with “loud exhaust” during the incident.

Oct. 31 around 2:50 a.m. – The driver of a tractor-trailer driver said people in a “dark colored” vehicle threw items at his truck, breaking the driver’s side window. The truck driver suffered cuts on his face and glass in his eyes, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the above incidents is encouraged to contact the lead detective, Det. Lt. Tom Flores, at 919-731-1487 or you may contact Crime Stoppers TIP LINE at 919-735-2255.