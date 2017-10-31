3rd man charged in Goldsboro deadly shooting during robbery, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A third man has been charged in connection with the deadly robbery of a Goldsboro man earlier in October, police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. on Oct. 11 at 516 Eason Street, Goldsboro police said in a news release.

The victim, Robert Baymon, 60, could still talk when officers found him and told police that he allowed two men into his home that night.

The pair then tried to rob him and, during a struggle, Baymon was shot twice, police said.

Baymon died Oct. 18 at Vidant Medical in Greenville.

On Tuesday, police said they charged Dearron Dequan Strickland, 23, of Goldsboro in connection with the deadly incident.

Strickland, who was already in the Wayne Detention Center, was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder.

Last week, police arrested and charged two men with murder in Baymon’s death.

Kendall Shane Price, 23, of Seven Springs, was arrested on Wednesday at 109 S. Ormond Avenue without incident, police said.

Anthony Rhodes Barnes, 22, was taken into custody Friday afternoon at the EconoLodge located at 704 Corporate Drive in Goldsboro.