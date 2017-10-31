Amber Alert issued for Spring Lake 3-year-old

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing Spring Lake toddler.

The alert was issued around 3 p.m. for 3-year-old Zy’Rah Nicole Holliday, who went missing Tuesday morning.

A photo of the child was not immediately available.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word “Love” on it along with black jogging pants.

Authorities said the child could be with Daquan Seandre Thomas.

Thomas is 20 years old.

Deputies are searching the area around Brookside Hills Apartments on Sweet Lane where the girl lives with her mother.

This is a breaking news alert and will be updated.