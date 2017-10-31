Argument over tablet led to NC murder, deputies say

NEBO, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder after investigators in western North Carolina say he shot a man because of an argument over an electronic tablet.

Justin Ryan Fowler, 27, of Nebo is charged with murder in the January shooting death of 28-year-old John Christopher Hubbard.

Deputies say they were called to Fowler’s home on Walker Road in Nebo early in the morning of Jan. 18. Hubbard was killed by a gunshot to the chest.

Investigators say Fowler told them Hubbard killed himself.

“We were very skeptical from the beginning about Fowler’s story,” said McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Cap. Shanon Smith in a news release.

Smith says investigators determined the men had argued over a missing electronic tablet. They determined Fowler hit Hubbard in the head and then shot him with a handgun.

“We have conducted numerous interviews and examined evidence and came to the conclusion that the wound was not self-inflicted,” said Smith. “Fowler did shoot and kill Hubbard.”

