Baltimore man indicted for murder of ex-Shaw basketball player in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Baltimore man has been indicted for murder in the Aug. 27 shooting death of ex-Shaw University basketball player Quentin Judd in Raleigh, according to Raleigh police.

Kevin Jerome Powell, 21, is the second person charged in Judd’s death. Barry Carnell McCrae, Jr., 23, of the 5900 block of Wolf Glen Court in Raleigh, is charged with one count of murder in connection with the case. McCrae was a student at Shaw.

According to police, Judd was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the Vie at Raleigh apartments just after 3:15 a.m. when officers responded to a noise complaint about a large party at an apartment in the 5900 block of Wolf Glen Court.

Judd was transported to WakeMed where he died as a result of his injuries.

Judd, who was originally from Baltimore, played basketball in high school at Forest Park in Baltimore, his former coach Greate White told CBS North Carolina.

Judd had attended Shaw University and played on their basketball team, according to the coach.

Judd took a semester off and planned to return to Shaw at some point, White said.

He was at the Vie at Raleigh apartments visiting a friend when he was shot, White said.

Powell was indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit felony first-degree murder.

Powell was arrested Monday and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under no bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for today.