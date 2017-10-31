Defense shows replica of cage used to hold Bergdahl



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s defense team showed off a cage — designed to replicate the one in which he was held for four years — in a military courtroom on Tuesday.

Bergdahl was captured by the Taliban after leaving his post in Afghanistan. He was at first chained to a bed and tortured, he testified on Monday, but after an escape attempt was moved to a cage.

Terrence Russell of the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency, the Pentagon agency charged with recovery of Department of Defense personnel, told the court that his group created the cage based on Bergdahl’s accounts of his captivity.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom Tuesday, but CBS North Carolina’s Sheena Elzie described the cage as being similar to a metal dog cage.

The agency is using Bergdahl’s experience in the training it provides to American Special Forces troops, Russell said.

Bergdahl earlier pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. He made those pleas without any sort of deal in place, so now a military judge must decide his sentence.

The prosecution has already rested its case, which included testimony about troops injured as they searched for the missing soldier.