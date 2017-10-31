Dad holds teacher hostage inside California classroom

Students outside Castle View Elementary School. CBS Newspath image

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities say a male parent has barricaded himself in a Southern California elementary school classroom with at least one other person.

Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback says the incident at Castle View Elementary School was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

KCAL-TV reported the parent is inside a classroom with a teacher or possibly another school staff member, according to police.

Railsback says it’s not known if the parent has a weapon.

Railsback says officers had been first called to the school for a disturbance and when they arrived, they found the parent barricaded inside a classroom.

The Riverside Unified School District says on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that all students at Castle View Elementary have been evacuated and are being reunited with their parents.

Railsback says the parent “was upset” but police don’t know why. He says police want to resolve the situation as safely as possible.

School officials say police are “actively working to resolve the situation.”

