Duo charges thousands on stolen credit cards, Raleigh police say

(Raleigh police)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for assistance with identiing two people detectives said used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of computer merchandise in September.

On Sept. 28, police said the suspects stole credit cards from someone at a Panera Bread in Brier Creek.

The two suspects then used the credit cards to buy several thousand dollars’ worth of computer merchandise at Best Buy.

They also tried to use the cards at a Target.

Please call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) if you have any information on the two suspects.

