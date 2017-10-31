Female employee at Durham McDonald’s injured during armed robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating a robbery and assault that occurred at a McDonald’s in Durham Tuesday morning.

According to Durham police, a robbery occurred at the McDonald’s located on Tower Boulevard around midnight.

The suspects are said to have climbed through the drive-thru window and assaulted a female employee. The suspects were armed with guns and wearing masks, police said. Authorities said the woman was transported to Duke Hospital, but they’re unsure the extent of the employee’s injuries at this time.

It’s not clear yet if this crime is connected to the Cary carjacking, Durham armed robbery, Durham shooting and police pursuit that began in Durham and ended with a crash near New Hill. Police said they don’t believe there’s a connection, but they’re still investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

