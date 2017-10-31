Durham McDonald’s worker hit in drive-by shooting, police say

By Published:
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A McDonald’s worker was hit during a broad-daylight drive-by shooting in Durham Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:50 p.m. at the McDonald’s in the 3800 block of South Roxboro Street, Durham police said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The male restaurant worker was standing outside the McDonald’s when a car drove by and shots were fired from the car, according to police.

The man was hit in his leg, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s