Durham McDonald’s worker hit in drive-by shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A McDonald’s worker was hit during a broad-daylight drive-by shooting in Durham Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:50 p.m. at the McDonald’s in the 3800 block of South Roxboro Street, Durham police said.

The male restaurant worker was standing outside the McDonald’s when a car drove by and shots were fired from the car, according to police.

The man was hit in his leg, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.