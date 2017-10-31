Homeless NC man dies in restaurant 10 months after being brutally beaten by teens

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — Winston-Salem Police said a homeless man who was assaulted in January by a group of teens was found dead at a Hardee’s restaurant.

Police said Arthur Bloxham died at the Hardee’s on First Street in Winston-Salem. He was found inside of the bathroom. Police said there was no sign of an assault or injury.

In January, Bloxham, 59, was sleeping under a bridge when he was attacked by a group of teens. Three of the teens attended RJ Reynolds High. The teens were later charged after the attack.

Two of the teens including, Tremayne Butler, 18, and his brother Treshawn Plater, 17, pleaded guilty to assault inflicting serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit the assault, and common law robbery.

Butler was sentenced to 33 months and Plater was sentenced to 39 months because of previous assault charges.

Decorus Roundtree, 16, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and two juvenile suspects were also charged in the case.