Man charged with 2 Fayetteville armed robberies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with multiple robberies in Fayetteville, police said.

On Monday evening, Fayetteville Police officers responded to a robbery report at the Rite-Aid located at 906 Bingham Drive.

The investigation revealed that a suspect wearing a ski mask and camouflage coat entered the store with a handgun, pointed it at the clerk on duty, and demanded money, according to Lt. Todd Joyce, public information officer at Fayetteville Police Department.

The suspect fled the business a short time later in a white in color minivan.

The officers located and arrested Justin Luther Hyatt after a brief chase. During the pursuit, the suspect crashed the vehicle at the dead-end of Amanda Circle and jumped from the vehicle to escape.

Hyatt was transported to the Fayetteville Police Department where he was charged with attempted common law robbery from the Rite-Aid.

Detectives confirmed that Hyatt was also responsible for a robbery that occurred on Oct. 28 at an ATM located at 6571 Fisher Road.

In that incident, which occurred around 3 p.m. and in broad daylight, Hyatt is accused of coming up to a woman with a handgun and wearing a mask and then throwing her to the ground and stealing an undisclosed amount of money that the victim had withdrawn.

Hyatt has been charged with common law robbery and felonious possession of stolen goods in connection with the Fisher Road robbery.

Hyatt was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center, where he remains this afternoon on a $15,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery investigations is asked to contact Detective A. Stevens with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-0053 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).