Man shot near downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot just outside downtown Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Vardaman Street, which is near the intersection of Rock Quarry Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived, they found a gunshot victim.

The man who was shot was taken to WakeMed after suffering what police said were non life-threatening injuries. Police said that an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.