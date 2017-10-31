Milder for Halloween, warmer rest of the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It should be all treats and no tricks with the weather across central North Carolina on this Tuesday.

A dry front will drop through relatively unnoticed during the day. Skies will remain sunny and winds will gently shift to the north-northwest. Highs during the afternoon will be milder in the middle to upper 60s.

For trick-or-treaters on Tuesday evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s with mostly clear skies.

For the rest of the week, warmer air will move in. Highs will range from near 70 on Wednesday to 77 by Friday. Skies will turn partly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be just a slight risk of a sprinkle on Thursday.

A weak cold front will move through late Friday night into Saturday morning, with it there could be an isolated shower; otherwise the weekend looks nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s.

Today will be sunny. The high will be 67. Winds will become north-northwest 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight will be clear. The overnight low will be 44. Winds will be light out of the east.

Wednesday will be partly sunny. The high will be near 70. Winds will be southeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 52. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a stray sprinkle possible. The high will be 74; winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 54.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower early. The high will be 72; after a morning low of 56. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will also be partly cloudy. The high will be 71; after a morning low of 53.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 73, after a morning low of 54.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9