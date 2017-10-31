Mom choked and beat 10-year-old son before he killed himself, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN-TV) – A Memphis mother is charged with aggravated child abuse after police say the boy committed suicide after she beat and choked him.

Robin McKinzie was arrested after police responded to her home about 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Shady Vista.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

Police found a 10-year-old boy bleeding from his chest. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police say McKinzie admitted to first responders that she whipped the boy with an extension cord and choked him as a form of discipline.

Police say she told them the boy got angry, ran into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and stabbed himself in the chest.

McKinzie is set to appear in court Tuesday. Her bond was set at $100,000.

The boy was a fourth-grade student at Cornerstone Prep-Denver Campus. Principal Michelle Lyons says grief counselors and police came to the school Monday.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report