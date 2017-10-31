Moore County woman stole money from volunteer fire department, deputies say

By Published:

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County woman was arrested Monday after authorities said she made stole money from a volunteer fire department.

CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

Moore County deputies said the Carthage woman made unauthorized cash withdrawals from the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department, which is located in West End.

Lisa Rowland Morris was arrested after deputies obtained bank documents from the fire department’s account, officials said.

Morris, of 367 Star Ridge Road in Carthage, was charged with five counts of felony obtaining money by false pretense and one count of felony larceny.

She was released from the Moore County Detention Center on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Morris has a district court appearance planned for Nov. 28.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s